Texans Daily

Texans' DeMeco Ryans Praises Titans QB Cam Ward, Star Defender

The Houston Texans will have a challenge against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are seeking their first win of the season against the winless Tennessee Titans, who have a better on-field product than their record suggests.

The Titans are just three games into the Cam Ward era and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has a lot of respect for the No. 1 overall pick.

“Cam [Ward], the thing that jumps out on tape when I put it on is he has a live arm. Very talented player. Athletic, moves around, can extend plays, and he can throw the ball a mile. So, we have to make sure we're plastering in coverage," Ryans said.

"You got to make sure you're covering guys twice, because his athletic ability to move around, extend plays, throwing the ball across field, making some wow factor plays. So, we got to do a great job as a rush unit of trying to keep him contained as best as we can.”

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward looks for a receiver through the Indianapolis Colts defense
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward looks for a receiver through the Indianapolis Colts defense. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texans have task of containing Ward

Ward has just two touchdowns in his first three games and has struggled to get the ball out thanks to an offensive line that has struggled to protect him. While Ward hasn't gotten the results he's been looking for, the Texans aren't overlooking him

"Their young quarterback [Cam Ward] has done a really nice job. We’re seeing that they've changed play callers. They're making some changes as well. But I'm excited for this next opportunity. We get another opportunity here at home," Ryans said.

"Collectively as a team, we're excited about going out and playing better. That's what we're looking forward to. That's what we're focused on. We had a really great day of practice today. Great energy, great deliberate work from our coaches, from our players. Everybody's just dialed in to what we need to do to go get a win.”

The Titans are also dangerous on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has given the Texans fits ever since he entered the league as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“That guy, that's a problem. Jeffery [Simmons] is an outstanding player. He's definitely one of the best players, one of the best defensive linemen, defensive tackles in the league right now. You talk about a guy playing with a relentless motor, physicality, he's not stopping."

"So, for us as a front, offensive line, we got to do a great job of being aware of where he is. We got to make sure he's always accounted for. We got to make sure that we got to strain to block him. You have to outwork him," Ryans said.

Simmons is the Titans' best defensive player, so if the Texans are able to find a way to contain him, they will have a great chance of pulling out a win at home in Week 4.

More Houston Texans Content

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News