Texans' DeMeco Ryans Praises Titans QB Cam Ward, Star Defender
The Houston Texans are seeking their first win of the season against the winless Tennessee Titans, who have a better on-field product than their record suggests.
The Titans are just three games into the Cam Ward era and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has a lot of respect for the No. 1 overall pick.
“Cam [Ward], the thing that jumps out on tape when I put it on is he has a live arm. Very talented player. Athletic, moves around, can extend plays, and he can throw the ball a mile. So, we have to make sure we're plastering in coverage," Ryans said.
"You got to make sure you're covering guys twice, because his athletic ability to move around, extend plays, throwing the ball across field, making some wow factor plays. So, we got to do a great job as a rush unit of trying to keep him contained as best as we can.”
Texans have task of containing Ward
Ward has just two touchdowns in his first three games and has struggled to get the ball out thanks to an offensive line that has struggled to protect him. While Ward hasn't gotten the results he's been looking for, the Texans aren't overlooking him
"Their young quarterback [Cam Ward] has done a really nice job. We’re seeing that they've changed play callers. They're making some changes as well. But I'm excited for this next opportunity. We get another opportunity here at home," Ryans said.
"Collectively as a team, we're excited about going out and playing better. That's what we're looking forward to. That's what we're focused on. We had a really great day of practice today. Great energy, great deliberate work from our coaches, from our players. Everybody's just dialed in to what we need to do to go get a win.”
The Titans are also dangerous on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has given the Texans fits ever since he entered the league as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
“That guy, that's a problem. Jeffery [Simmons] is an outstanding player. He's definitely one of the best players, one of the best defensive linemen, defensive tackles in the league right now. You talk about a guy playing with a relentless motor, physicality, he's not stopping."
"So, for us as a front, offensive line, we got to do a great job of being aware of where he is. We got to make sure he's always accounted for. We got to make sure that we got to strain to block him. You have to outwork him," Ryans said.
Simmons is the Titans' best defensive player, so if the Texans are able to find a way to contain him, they will have a great chance of pulling out a win at home in Week 4.