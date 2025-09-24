Texans' DeMeco Ryans Sends Blunt Message After 0-3 Start
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is 0-3 for the first time in his career on the sidelines and it isn't a good feeling.
Ryans spoke with reporters and stressed what his message to the team was after a poor start.
"Anything can happen. It all starts with us, first and foremost, just playing cleaner and protecting the football. I know we were in position there, again. To turn the ball over three times, to only take it one time, I don't care who you're playing or when you're playing, it's going to be hard to win that game," Ryans said.
"We can try to point fingers here, there, this and that. We got to protect the football, no matter what it looks like. If we want to see ourselves start down that track, we got to just make sure we're protecting the football, taking it away when we have our opportunities and just playing cleaner, finishing the proper way.”
Texans Struggling With 0-3 Record
The Texans have been in this position before. Although Ka'imi Fairbairn is the only player remaining from the 2018 roster, the Texans were 0-3 seven years ago, but went on to finish 11-5 to win the AFC South.
It will take a lot to turn things around, but Ryans feels that the Texans are capable of making the changes.
“That's how we played the games. We're 0-3, we don't want to be 0-3. But that's the matter of fact. That's where we are now. We have to go out, we have to play better. So, for our fans, just continue to support us if you want to," Ryans said.
"I know how everybody gets rowdy, everybody gets upset. You should win every game, I get it. We're trying to win every game, we're working hard, we're doing our best. We just got to go play better to make sure we give our fans something to be proud of.”
The Texans will look to get back on track in Week 4 with a winnable game at home against the Tennessee Titans. However, it could be perceived as a trap game for the Texans.
A year ago, the Texans lost to the Titans at home in a stunning loss where they simply committed too many penalties and couldn't get enough stops against quarterback Will Levis. This time around, it's No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward under center, so the Texans will have a new face to get used to on the other sideline.
Ward has mostly struggled through his first three career games, completing just 54.5 percent of his passes for 506 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, which went for a touchdown last week against the Indianapolis Colts.
If the Texans can keep Ward rattled, they could pick up their first win of the season.