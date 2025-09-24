Texans Get Positive Injury Update on S Jimmie Ward
The Houston Texans could have some reinforcements on the way in their secondary in the near future.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Texans veteran safety Jimmie Ward has made "major progress" from his offseason foot surgery and could be nearing a return in the coming weeks.
Jimmie Ward, off commissioner-exempt, on reserve-PUP, has made major progress from pair of offseason foot surgeries," Wilson wrote. "Barring disciplinary action as they continue due diligence, expecting him to be ready medically to start practicing in the next few weeks."
Ward, who's been out of the mix for Houston since the start of the 2025 season, has been dealing with his legal situation from earlier this offseason, as well as recovering from a pair of foot surgeries that followed his season-ending injury in 2024.
Ward has since been no-billed for his previous domestic violence case, and with his health on an upward trend, it could put him back into the starting secondary in the very near future, depending on when the Texans officially deem him ready to play.
It's huge news for the Texans' defense, and more specifically, their secondary, after recently cutting ties with their previous starter in their safety unit, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, heading into Week 4.
Now, with Ward returning to the mix in due time, he'll add another dose of playmaking and versatility to Houston's already sound defense.
When he was healthy and on the field for the 2024 season, Ward played and started in 10 total games to log 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, four passes defended, and a pair of interceptions, maling him one of the more impactful defensive backs for Houston before he was sidelined with his season-ending foot injury.
While Ward remains sidelined and Gardner-Johnson finds himself as a surprise release, the Texans are set to roll out Bullock, along with veteran M.J. Stewart, in their starting safety group in the meantime. Stewart is a veteran safety who's been with Houston for the past four seasons.
The exact timeline for Ward's return remains up in the air. But with signs now pointing in the right direction and a Week 6 bye on the horizon, don't expect the nine-year vet eager to get back to action to remain on the sidelines much longer.