Texans Daily

Texans Are Close, But That's Not Good Enough

The Houston Texans could be 3-0, but find themselves 0-3 after three close losses.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks on before the start of a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks on before the start of a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are still looking for their first win of the season, but they haven't been able to get the job done in any of their first three games.

The Texans have been close, so head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't worried quite yet.

“We were close in our three games. We were there in the fourth quarter. We were close to finishing and closing those games out. There are plays in each game that we've had, these first three games, that we didn't finish and win the game," Ryans said.

"So, I'm not talking about close as a team, I’m talking about winning the football game. That's what we're here to do. We're here to win football games. We've been in a position to win those games, and we have not won the game. We got to find a way to win the game. We got to make the plays in the fourth quarter of the games we've been in. We got to make those plays to put us in position and to just ultimately win the football game.

"That's what we're here to do. That's what we work tirelessly and hard for is to win football games. So, the games have been close. We've been right there in the games. We just got to find a way to get it done.”

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the first quarter against th
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time the Texans have faced adversity and it won't be the last. The team started out 0-2 in the 2023 season, Ryans' first in Houston, but went on to win the AFC South and make it all the way to the Divisional Round.

Ryans will try to dial into some of that resiliency in order to get the Texans back on track.

"For me right now with our team, when you go through different… Each team, no matter what year it is, each team has its own, it's faced with its own adversity and different issues that arise," Ryans continued. "So, for me as the head coach, it's a matter of, ‘Hey, different set of problems, different set of challenges,’ and I'm up for it."

"That's why I'm here. That's how we attack it, we'll get it all corrected, and we'll get this thing going in the right direction. I don't compare year to year for me. I say this is a different year, 2023, completely different team; 2024, completely different team.

"We're here, we have different issues here in 2025. But, we go and we attack it the right way. We attack it with the right attitude and we're going to get this thing rolling in the right direction.”

The Texans have issues in protecting the quarterback, C.J. Stroud getting the right passes out, and the secondary causing penalties, but despite those obstacles, the team has still been capable of winning football games.

The only issue with the Texans going through these issues is that the margin of error now is razor thin. They are already three games back of the division lead before having to play teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers, all of whom were playoff teams a year ago.

Assuming they lose all four of those games, that means the Texans have to win out to get to 10 wins, and that won't be easy.

More Houston Texans Content

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News