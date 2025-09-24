Texans' Nico Collins Fires Back at L'Jarius Sneed's Viral Comment
The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans are already trading blows a few days from their Week 4 divisional matchup this weekend.
Ahead of the Titans' Week 4 road battle in Houston, the media caught up with Tennessee cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to ask about the outlook of matching up against Texans star receiver Nico Collins for the first time this season; a question to which Sneed simply responded with one word:
"Who?"
Obviously, a subtle jab from the Titans veteran cornerback before facing their division rivals later this weekend, and one that certainly got fans stirring leading up to this weekend's contest.
But, inevitably, after the shot was taken, Collins would end up catching wind of Sneed's comments later in the day.
Following the Texans' second practice of the week leading up to their Titans bout, Collins was told about the talk from Sneed in which he had his own response:
"Okay, yeah. He know who I am. Yeah" Collins said bluntly.
A calm rebuttal for the Texans' star wideout, but it didn't stop there. Collins even went on to welcome the trash talk coming his way from Sneed, but made it clear that he's "not hearing it."
"I'm just me," Collins continued. "I don't say much. I just play. You can talk all you want. I'm not hearing it. Just line that s*** up."
Collins, who's not the most boisterous star wide receiver in the NFL, usually tends to be one who lets his play on the field speak for itself, rather than being one to dish out the trash talk. And for moments like this, it seemingly looks like exactly what will be in store for Week 4 in Houston.
This weekend will turn out to be the first time Sneed and Collins have matched up with one another, though. Last year, the Titans' corner would miss both games vs. the Texans with a season-ending quad injury, and while Sneed was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, Collins would miss that game due to a foot injury.
Now, after multiple missed opportunities to face one another, and a bit of a back and forth, it seems like Sneed and Collins will finally be on the verge of being on opposite sides of each other on the field. And after the pre-game chatter, it's bound to be an electric matchup.