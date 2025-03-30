Texans Predicted to Make Massive Draft Trade With Browns
Every passing NFL draft tends to have it's fair share of surprises and shocking moments piled in, and this year's edition approaching in less than a month's time is likely to be no different.
However, this time, perhaps we could see the Houston Texans getting involved in some of the hectic moves going down early in the draft, as a few around the league are already beginning to draw up some eye-catching potential trades involving their name that could go down within the first round of April's draft.
In the eyes of Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport, he sees an ideal trade fit for Houston with the Cleveland Browns, potentially as a strong pairing to solve their glaring quarterback needs towards the end of the first round this offseason in the event they don't address the situation with their second-overall pick.
In his trade concept, Davenport sees the Texans moving their 25th-overall selection to the Browns in order to take a swing on a first-round quarterback prospect, while Houston then moves down the board to pick up the 33rd-overall pick, as well as a third-rounder later in day two.
Cleveland Browns get: 2025 first-round pick (25th-overall)
Houston Texans get: 2025 second-round pick (33rd-overall), 2025 third-round pick
"This final trade assumes that the Browns either trade back from No. 2 overall or select a player like Penn State edge-rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter," Davenport wrote. "That would land the Browns an undeniably talented player, but it doesn’t solve the franchise’s issues under center. There are a couple of quarterbacks who could be drafted in the second half of Round 1, and while discussing the likelihood that Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss could be among them, ESPN’s Field Yates mentioned the Browns making a move back into Round 1 to obtain the 6’2”, 223-pounder’s services."
There's reason to like the Texans' hypothetical move to trade down the draft, as it gives them another chance to take a swing on another top-100 prospect on the board, while moving down less than 10 spots in the process.
Perhaps if there's no prospects to the Texans' front office's liking once on the board at 25, the better outcome would be for Houston to target a chance to collect further assets to plug more than one hole on the roster. While doing so, they could also help aid the Browns in one of their most glaring questions of this offseason in finding their quarterback of the future.
If a coveted late-first round name like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, or even if a talent like Shedeur Sanders falls to where the Texans are sitting, the stage could be set for Houston to search for a team to partner with in order to collect further assets for the draft either this year, or in a future class across the coming offseasons.
It's definitely a route for the Texans to take note of, but would likely be closer to the draft transpiring until we see Houston make a move with their first rounder.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
