Houston Texans Disrespected in Latest Super Bowl Odds
After an offseason filled with interesting changes for the Houston Texans, where do they stack up in the mix to take home this season's Lombardi Trophy?
In the eyes of early Vegas odds, the Texans might not be among the cream of the crop.
Following the NFL schedule release earlier this month, DraftKings Sportsbook dropped updated odds for next year's Super Bowl champions across the league. And when it came to the Texans, they didn't even land a spot in the top ten contenders.
Overall, the Texans come in with the 16th-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl next year at +4000. That means that if you bet $10 on Houston to take home the Lombardi, you'd be in for $410 if they actually won.
Here's the list of the top 20 teams with the highest odds to win next year's Super Bowl, provided by DraftKings.
Eagles: +650
Bills: +700
Ravens: +700
Chiefs: +750
Lions: +1000
Commanders: +1800
49ers: +2000
Packers: +2000
Bengals: +2000
Rams: +2200
Buccaneers: +2500
Chargers: +2500
Broncos: +2500
Vikings: +3000
Bears: +3500
Texans: +4000
Steelers: +4000
Seahawks: +6000
Cowboys: +6000
Atop the list lies your usual contenders: the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bulls, and Baltimore Ravens lead the pack. But if you continue to go down the sizable list, you'll finally find the Texans squeezed right in the middle–– tied with the same odds of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Needless to say, that's a lot of names ahead of the Texans, even with the multiple tweaks and improvements made to the roster across recent months.
The Texans did have their fair share of lapses across the 2024 campaign that led to their inevitable divisional loss to the Kansas City Chiefs once again. Their offensive line showed signs of being Swiss cheese as C.J. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in the league, two of Houston's top-three weapons went down with season-ending injuries, and with both factors in play, this group came a bit back down to earth in their second year in the Stroud-DeMeco Ryans era.
But now in 2025, that arrow is back to trending up. The Texans made improvements in both the draft, free agency, and even trades to both their offensive trenches and weaponry to give Stroud a much stable supporting cast in his third year pro, which could be exactly what he needs for a bounceback statistical campaign.
If all of those pieces can connect, this Texans group has a high ceiling, and one that's better than middle-of-the-road odds to win this year's Super Bowl.
It's far from saying the Texans should be in line as the favorites to take home this year's title, as this group is far from perfect. But being tied for the 16th-best chances in the NFL seems a bit too critical in the grand scope of what to expect for next season.
