Houston Texans' Nick Caserio Not Concerned About Offensive Line
The biggest theme of the Houston Texans' 2025 offseason certainly centered around changing the offensive line in front of C.J. Stroud.
And over recent months, the Texans have done just that. Houston's essentially reshaped the entire five-man unit on the front lines for the year ahead, shipping out multiple starters from last season like names Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason, and filling in a bundle of new names for the year ahead.
Yet, with those changes have also come questions on how Houston's protection could look for the year ahead. Did the Texans do enough to support Stroud ahead of a critical year three? Did Houston make a mistake in trading away an All-Pro talent in Tunsil? Were they wrong for not selecting an offensive lineman as their first pick in the draft?
For Texans general manager Nick Caserio, he's not worried with any of those concerns.
During a Texans season ticket holder event, Caserio shared his thoughts on the offensive line changes made this offseason and the criticism to come with it, making it clear that neither he or head coach DeMeco Ryans are losing much sleep at night
"It's never about one pick. It's never about one player," Caserio said. "I think the offensive line, in and of itself, is five guys playing as one. I would say, for DeMeco [Ryans] and I, we're not concerned about it. So, if we're not concerned about it, you guys certainly shouldn't be concerned about it either."
It's a lot of moving pieces on the offensive trenches, but there is upside to be had in the unit Houston will be set to roll out with for the coming year. Veteran additions to the outside like Cam Robinson and Trent Brown could be enough to patch the hole left by Tunsil, and second rounder Aireontae Ersery may have a nice ceiling within this offense as well.
Overall, it might just be a wait-and-see approach to see how well this offense adjusts to their new pieces upfront, but the Texans brass seems to be feeling pretty content with their work this offseason.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Connected to Splashy Superstar Trade That Would Reshape the NFL
MORE: Houston Texans WR's Girlfriend to Compete on 'Dancing With The Stars'
MORE: Houston Texans Reportedly Preparing to Make Odd Offensive Addition
MORE: Houston Texans’ McNair Family Makes Statement After Jim Irsay Passing
MORE: Houston Texans Make Interesting Move to Re-Sign Veteran CB