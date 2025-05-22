Houston Texans Reportedly Preparing to Make Odd Offensive Addition
The Houston Texans have somewhat overhauled their offense this offseason, making some significant moves along the offensive line while making over their receiving corps.
But could the Texans have another big move up their sleeves with training camp just around the corner?
Apparently, Houston is attempting to add another running back, and it is reportedly making a real push to add the best halfback remaining on the free-agent market: J.K. Dobbins.
This would be a fairly odd move for the Texans considering they selected USC running back Woody Marks in the fourth round of the NFL Draft last month. Of course, it would be nice to have insurance for Joe Mixon, but Marks was expected to provide that.
Now, it should be noted that Houston does lack depth at the halfback position. Beyond Mixon and Marks, there really isn't much there. However, Dobbins will likely be anticipating a nice chunk of touches, so where does that leave the rookie?
Dobbins spent the 2024 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers, rushing for 905 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry in 13 games. When healthy, the 26-year-old is a terrific player, but that's the problem: Dobbins has a very difficult time staying on the field.
Since entering the NFL as a second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, Dobbins has played in a grand total of 37 contests. He missed all of 2021 and appeared in just one game in 2023, and he has never played a full season.
All things considered, if Dobbins is willing to sign for cheap with the understanding that his role may be limited, it would certainly represent an interesting move for the Texans, if a bit unexpected.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans’ McNair Family Makes Statement After Jim Irsay Passing
MORE: Houston Texans Make Interesting Move to Re-Sign Veteran CB
MORE: Houston Texans' DeMeco Ryans Makes Bold Claim on Offensive Line
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Reveals Houston Texans' Biggest Offseason Standout
MORE: Houston Texans' Playmaking Addition Stands Out as Massive Impact Move