Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud Receives Interesting MVP Odds for 2025
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the stage is set for another tight, high-stakes race for the league MVP award for yet another year.
Last year, we saw a great battle between the likes of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, two of the league's best quarterback talents playing at the top of their game from start to finish of the NFL calendar–– an honor that inevitably went to the Buffalo Bills signal caller at year's end.
Could we see a similar exciting, down-to-the-wire race this coming season? It remains to be seen. But, one name to keep an eye on as a potential dark horse for the 2025 campaign may be none other than Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
When looking at Stroud's MVP odds for the coming year, he's right in the mix among some of the top names in the field, coming in tied for the 8th-highest odds to win the award for 2025.
Here's the list of top candidates to win next year's MVP race according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
Lamar Jackson, Ravens: +550
Josh Allen, Bills: +550
Joe Burrow, Bengals: +650
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: +700
Jayden Daniels, Commanders: +750
Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +1700
Justin Herbert, Chargers: +1800
C.J. Stroud, Texans: +2500
Jordan Love, Packers: +2500
Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: +2500
Stroud isn't quite among any of the league's elite of the elite options or a leader in the clubhouse, but there's at least some upside to seeing the Texans' signal caller taking home that hardware.
It likely depends on how well this Texans offense can bounce back from the year prior. Stroud and the Houston offensive line had their fair share of lapses to face across the 2024 campaign, and while it did result in a second-straight division title, there was a decent bit of turbulence that led to a bit of regression from his rookie sample size.
But for 2025, the arrow now looks to be trending up. Houston has a new batch of weapons and offensive lineman in front of Stroud to give him a much stronger supporting cast, and if that can led to limited turnovers, sacks, and a bounce back in overall counting stats, perhaos the Texans can take that next level as a premier talent in the AFC, and with it, get their quarterback some MVP looks as well.
A few things definitely need to break the Texans' way, but don't forget about Stroud in that MVP mix for the year ahead.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
