Former Texans Star Sends Emotional Message to Houston
The Houston Texans got NFL free agency off to a bang earlier this week, trading offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks.
It ended Tunsil's wildly successful six-year run with the Texans, where he made five Pro Bowl appearances and established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in football.
A few days after the trade, the 30-year-old took to social media to pen a heartfelt goodbye to the city of Houston.
"I didn't know what to expect, but from the moment I arrived, this city embraced me and my family with open arms," Tunsil posted on X. "Houston became more than just a place I played football it became home. Over the years, I've grown not just as a player but as a man, and this city will always hold a special place in my heart. ... "Houston, you welcomed me as one of your own, and for that, I will always be grateful. With love, LT."
The Texans initially acquired Tunsil in a trade with the Miami Dolphins just before the start of the 2019 campaign, and he had since been a lynchpin in the trenches for Houston.
However, with the Texans facing severe financial constraints this offseason, they felt that trading the aging Tunsil was the best option, as it opened up nearly $14 million in cap space this year, and Tunsil was slated to carry cap hits of $21.4 million in each of the next two seasons.
The fact that Houston's offensive line was a major issue with Tunsil this past year definitely made the decision to move him puzzling in the eyes of many, but he appears to be on the decline, and this will save the Texans significant cash in the long run.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Analyst Gets Real on Texans' Free Agency Moves
MORE: Texans Pull Off Intriguing Trade with Vikings
MORE: REPORT: Texans Made Surprising Push for Star Defender
MORE: Are the Texans in Trouble With Derek Stingley Jr.?