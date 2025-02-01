Houston Texans Fans Will be Pumped Over This Take
The Houston Texans have captured back-to-back AFC South division titles and have won playoff games in each of the last two years, but what does the future hold for the club?
You can't help but feel that the Texans were underwhelming in 2024, as they entered the season with massive expectations but largely fell short of them.
That being said, Houston does play in a very weak AFC South division, which bodes well for C.J. Stroud and Co. moving forward.
Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus apparently feels the same way, as he projected that the Texans have a "high" chance of returning to the postseason in 2025.
"Over Houston’s two playoff games, C.J. Stroud reinforced why there was so much optimism about his future heading into 2024," Buday wrote. "While he didn’t quite replicate his rookie-year dominance, he finished the season on a high note—an encouraging sign for Texans fans. Beyond Stroud’s growth, Houston boasts a young, talented defense with several blue-chip players. If the Texans can stay healthy at wide receiver and improve their offensive line, they have the potential to take another step forward. Given the state of the AFC South, that might be all they need to solidify themselves as division favorites heading into 2025."
Of course, whether or not Houston make the necessary improvements to ensure its standing going into next year remains to be seen.
The Texans definitely need help on the offensive side of the ball more than anything, but the problem is that they don't exactly have a ton of cap space to sign free agents.
Fortunately, Houston has some experience now, which should absolutely play a pivotal role for the club in 2025 and beyond.