Texans Free Agent Ranks Among Top 3 Available on Market
The Houston Texans still have a major name left over on the free agent market after a flurry of signings have been made around the league.
Many of the big faces have been scooped up in their respective deals since free agency opened, whether that be a contract to re-sign with their existing squad or a new deal to land in a new destination.
However, when it comes to Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the jury is still out on what his decision holds.
The Texans' pass catcher may also be one of the best remaining guys left available on the market as well. In the eyes of ESPN analyst Matt Bowen, Diggs comes in as the third-best free agent on the board, along with being the second-best player left on the offensive end.
An ACL injury limited Diggs to eight games last season. His play speed is also starting to slip. But Diggs is a quality route runner who, once healthy and cleared to play next season, can create separation and produce after the catch," Bowen wrote. "Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 yards last season, and he has 70 touchdowns in his 10 years in the NFL.
Diggs has an intriguing situation to note. The veteran pass catcher likely still has a couple of good years left ahead of him as a productive weapon in a good offense. However, the status revolving around his health amid a season-ending ACL injury adds to further questions on what he could provide in 2025, as well as what his value may be from a financial standpoint.
For Houston, it could be increasingly difficult to see Diggs back in the fold for 2025. The Texans have already made sizable investments into other receivers on the roster like Nico Collins and most recently Christian Kirk (via his trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars), making it hard to see more money being invested at the position from the front office.
It's far from out of the realm of possibilities, especially as Diggs has yet to make a move on his future NFL home, but it would have to be a situation that makes sense for both parties involved. Time will tell if that can come to fruition for both the Texans and the Pro Bowl talent.
