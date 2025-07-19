Texans Linked as Potential Fit for Former Vikings OL
The Houston Texans haven't held back when it comes to changes on their offensive line ahead of the coming NFL season.
Headlined the move to ship Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, along with other various additions and subtractions from last year's group, and the names to be brought in, the Texans brass made sure to try their best of avoiding a repeat to last year's ups and downs in the trenches, now looking to have an almost brand-new five man front to enter 2025 with.
However, even with a multitude of changes to take place on the offensive line, some still see the Texans worthy of taking one final look at making a last-minute addition to the trenches for next year.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently broke down one name still residing on the market who could be worth a look from the Texans, and perhaps one of the best offensive line talents left out there: former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Dalton Risner.
"Surprisingly, Risner remains unsigned in the late offseason once again. It's surprising because Risner has been a fairly solid starter throughout his career. Though he left a little something to be desired as a run blocker last season, he remained one of the NFL's better pass protectors," Knox wrote. "The Houston Texans could and should consider taking a look at the 30-year-old. Houston has thrown several darts at its new-look offensive line and, even with just $11 million in cap space remaining, could afford to throw another by signing Risner."
A veteran, experienced name to bring in, Risner could certainly be worth a glance from the Texans at the right price.
Considering the pass protection lapses Houston suffered throughout most of last season, Risner's skillset comes of great use as well. Stroud was the league's second-most sacked quarterback despite being able to lead this offense to a 10-win output, but also saw their season end largely due to the struggles of this offensive line and the events of their divisional round disaster vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Risner, a steady, highly-graded name at just 31, on paper, seems like a guy the Texans may see value in.
The Texans have made sure of addressing their concerns upfront as is, but if signed, Risner could be another layer of security in the interior on a short-term deal like the rest of Houston's veteran offensive lineman additions from this offseason, and in turn, pay some solid dividends on that end of the football for next season.
