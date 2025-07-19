Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Reveals How He Can Get Even Better
Coming off a strong year two with the Houston Texans, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. could have the road to a breakout year three on the horizon as a key part for now and in the future of this team's defensive front.
While limited in his second year with the Texans to just 14 games, it was one where Anderson Jr. made a clear statement––logging career-highs in sacks and TFLs, proving to be more refined pass rusher, and showing out one step closer to being dubbed among the best talents in the worlds to come off the edge in due time.
It's some big pressure for the Texans' edge rusher, but when asked about how he can keep taking steps forward going into year three, Anderson Jr. is clearly taking that challenge head-on, and keeping focus on the details in preparing this offseason to try and get to that next level.
During an interview with KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Anderson Jr. dove into a bit of what he's been working on ahead of the 2025 NFL season, along with a few aspects of how he can get even more elite as one of the league's top-tier pass rushers.
“I came out here all fired up and everything," Anderson said. "DeMeco pulled me to the side and was like, ‘Now, it is about fine-tuning those little things in your game. How precise can you be? How good can you be at taking the next step up?’
“For me, it is just like when I am on the block using my hands better, getting off blocks, my escape when I am rushing the passer, am I reaching with position on the quarterback, can I get some strip sacks? Stuff like that, those are the things I want to work on this offseason. Really just getting precise at those things and taking my game to the next level.”
Now, as Anderson's both motivated, as well as having another offseason of technical and physical development under his belt, perhaps he could have the chance for an even better season than what he and Danielle Hunter put together on this Texans defensive front of 2025– one that was already nothing short of impressive.
At just 23 years old, the sky's the limit for what Anderson Jr. could provide for the next few years, and year three may just be another step in that extensive rise to the top.
