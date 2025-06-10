Houston Texans Given Major Reason for Optimism in 2025
The Houston Texans had one of football’s best pass defenses in 2024, and that could be the case again in 2025.
Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman named the Texans’ “elite pass defense” as the team’s one reason for optimism in an article released on Tuesday. In the article, Wasserman found one reason for optimism for all 32 NFL teams.
“Opponents are going to have a difficult time succeeding against Houston in obvious passing situations,” Wasserman said in the article.
Houston finished sixth in passing defense last season, allowing 201 passing yards per game. The Texans logged 49 sacks as a team, the fourth most in the NFL. They also intercepted the second most passes (19) of any NFL team.
Defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. made up one of the NFL’s most dynamic pass-rush duos a year ago.
Hunter ended the season with 12 sacks, tied for the fifth most in the league. He made 46 total tackles, deflected three passes and forced a fumble, earning a Pro Bowl honor.
In his second NFL season, Anderson logged 11 sacks, 37 tackles and a fumble recovery, despite missing three games.
Houston’s secondary was also prolific.
Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. broke out as a star, logging five interceptions, four tackles for loss, 18 pass deflections and 54 total tackles. The third-year NFL defensive back earned first-team All-Pro honors and finished the season with an 93.6 PFF overall grade.
A rookie in 2024, cornerback Kamari Lassiter notched 47 tackles and three interceptions, registering a PFF overall grade of 89.5.
At safety, 2024 rookie Calen Bullock was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team. Bullock made 54 tackles and intercepted five passes in his first NFL season.
The Texans added safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to play alongside Bullock in the offseason. Gardner-Johnson was instrumental for the Eagles in their 2024 Super Bowl run, starting 16 games and logging a career-high six interceptions.
Overall, Houston had the fifth-best total defense in 2024, allowing 315 yards per game, and finished in the upper half in scoring defense (21.9 points per game).
The Texans made the playoffs for the second year in a row in 2024, finishing the season 10-7 and winning the AFC South title. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in the Wild Card Round before falling 23-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
Houston opens the 2025 regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 7. The Texans’ preseason opener is a road game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 9.