NFL Insider Offers Major Update Regarding Texans' C.J. Stroud
After the recent reports of Houston Texans' quarterback CJ Stroud not throwing earlier this offseason, fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning that Texans' quarterback CJ Stroud is throwing during mandatory minicamp, despite resting earlier this offseason.
While Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans stated earlier this offseason that he had "no concerns" regarding Stroud's injury, his participation in minicamp is a huge relief to the fanbase. Since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the young quarterback has been nothing but terrific. In two seasons with the team, Stroud has thrown for 7,835 yards and 43 touchdowns while leading the organization to two-straight playoff apperances.
With Stroud back to throwing, the Texans' offense is set for another big year under newly-hired offensive coordinator Nick Caley. General manager Nick Caserio added multiple talented playmakers for the offense, including veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk and the former Iowa State dynamic duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the 2025 NFL Draft. On top of the multiple pass catchers, Houston recently signed running back Nick Chubb to completely bolster the team's running back room.
