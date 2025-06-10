Texans Connected to Compelling WR Trade Swap With Patriots
The Houston Texans have done a whole lot of work on their receiving corps this offseason, bringing in numerous new names through various avenues to try and bolster the talent around quarterback C.J. Stroud.
In the Texans' efforts to remake their wide receiver room, some pieces that had been there originally may now be in rather precarious situations, and there is perhaps no better example of that than John Metchie.
A former second-round pick in 2022, Metchie has been unable to find his groove in Houston, as he logged just 24 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown this past year.
The University of Alabama product has widely been viewed as a trade candidate as the offseason has progressed, and Graham Wilker of Musket Fire has identified a potential destination for him: the New England Patriots.
Wilker has proposed a rather intriguing trade for the Texans and the Patriots, suggesting that Houston trades Metchie to New England in exchange for fellow receiver Kayshon Boutte.
Should the Pats actually agree to this, the Texans should immediately sign on the dotted line. Boutte was a pleasant surprise in Foxborough last season, catching 43 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.
Boutte is not a No. 1 option, but he proved in 2024 that he could represent a very solid depth piece, and that is exactly what Houston could use.
The Texans currently have Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel as their likely top four receivers heading into 2025, but with the latter two both being rookies, it may benefit Houston to acquire an experienced pass-catcher like Boutte.
