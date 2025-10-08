Texans GM Breaks Silence on C.J. Gardner-Johnson Release
Just a couple of weeks ago, the Houston Texans shook up their defensive side of the ball in the form of releasing veteran safety and recent offseason acquisition, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, severing ties after an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and three weeks deep into the season.
Gardner-Johnson had reported turbulence behind-the-scenes with issues in the locker room and in the Texans' defensive scheme early on that would lead to a mutual split. A surprise decision, but sometimes, that's just the nature of the NFL.
Since then, Gardner-Johnson has found his way to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, eyeing a new opportunity after some time off, while the Texans defense, without their former safety, has remained stout as one of the best in the league, and 2-0 through that stretch heading into the bye.
And while we're now a couple of weeks removed from the two parting ways, Texans general manager Nick Caserio, in his first press conference since the release of Gardner-Johnson, finally got a chance to address the situation of releasing his offseason acquisition–– summing up the move as a swing and a miss.
"In the end, took a shot on goal. Didn't work out, move on, and let's focus on the rest of the team and the players that are here," Caserio said during his presser.
"There's really nothing more to it. I'm not trying to oversimplify it, but that's the reality of the situation. Certainly wish him well. Good to work with. In the end, that's the decision that we made, and moved ahead."
Following the events of moving off of Gardner-Johnson, there were some lingering rumors following the decision that the Texans or the veteran safety had eyed a trade before the ultimate release.
Caserio didn't confirm those rumors, but didn't deny them, either.
"I think there's an assumption that [we] pursued a trade, or didn't pursue a trade," Caserio said. "We talk to teams all the time. If a team's interested, we're always going to listen. If there's something there, great. If there's not, then we figure out what the best course of action is."
Now with the Texans' call in the rear-view mirror, Gardner-Johnson finds his way to a new situation in Baltimore to rebound from a turbulent ending in Houston, while his former squad turns in a new direction with their safety unit now currently led by Calen Bullock and M.J. Stewart.
Considering the Texans are now 2-0 since that move with two dominating victories over the Tennessee Titans and Gardner-Johnson's new squad in Baltimore, so far, it's been a bold move that's worked in Hosuton's favor.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!