Texans WR Nico Collins Reacts to Historic Road Win vs. Ravens
The Houston Texans rattled off their second-straight win of the 2025 season against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, raising to 2-3 on the year while also claiming the franchise's first-ever road win in M&T Bank Stadium.
From start to finish, it was a dominant victory for Houston on both sides of the ball.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud put together his best game of the season with the same amount of touchdowns as incompletions on the day throwing 23/27 for 244 yards and four touchdowns, while a star-studded defense limited Baltimore to a measly 10 points and picked off Ravens backup Cooper Rush three times.
A big get-right game for the Texans, and a road win that star wide receiver Nico Collins felt good about post-game.
"It felt good, coming in on the road in Baltimore, it was going to be a hard game," Collis said post-game, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "But, we came out, trusted the process, one play at a time, and got the dub on the road. No better feeling than that."
Collins finished his day in Baltimore with four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown, logging his third score of the year and fourth-straight game with over 50 yards through the air.
The Texans landed their first-ever win in Baltimore after losing eight-straight matchups, including the regular season and postseason, following up from a brutal Christmas Day beatdown and a heartbreaking divisional loss in Houston's previous two meetings against the Ravens.
Collins and the Texans didn't forget about those past couple of outings, and after now claiming some revenge against a group that's given them some consistent troubles, they'll have some added momentum with now two-straight wins in the books.
"Last time we played them, we lost. Bad. Playoffs, Christmas, Netflix. It was another opportunity to go out and get a win. On the road as well, back against the wall. They had home field... So, I'm glad we got this dub, man, heading into this bye. It's great juice."
"That's not an easy team to beat over there. That's a playoff-contending team, and knowing that we came in, locked in, and got the dub, it means a lot."
The Texans star wideout also made sure to give credit where it's due to his star quarterback, Stroud, too. Stroud was surgical, consistent, and a large reason as to why Houston kept control of this one in the dominant way that they did.
"7, he was hot," Collins said of Stroud. "Once he gets hot, he stays hot. The dude balled out today. We know what he can do; the dude is special. He was calm and collected back there all day long, and came out with the dub."
"Proud of my dog, man. Got to continue to build, continue to work on the little details as a whole, together, and continue to get ready for Seattle on the road."
Now after two straight commanding victories, the Texans will have a Week 6 bye to take a deep breath before getting back on the road vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Time will tell if Stroud, Collins and the Texans offense can keep the operation firing on all cylinders to raise that number to three.
