New Intel on Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Release Revealed
Just days after the Houston Texans fell to 0-3 on the season after their Week 3 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team decided to make the surprising decision of cutting veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
After spending just three total games in Houston after his offseason trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, Gardner-Johnson's time quickly comes to an end with his new team, and it seems like we now know a bit more as to why the Texans decided to sever ties.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the cause of Gardner-Johnson's release from the Texans stemmed from a combination of factors: a lack of happiness with his role, giving up big plays, and locker room issues.
"Among the issues that arose with Gardner-Johnson, per sources: criticism of teammates in the secondary, including the size of one player’s contract, complaints about his role, including a desire to blitz more frequently, and a trade request along with him making frequent comparisons to what he was accustomed to with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl championship squad," Wilson reported.
"There was also a recurring tendency from Gardner-Johnson to allow game-changing plays, including a touchdown allowed against the Los Angeles Rams to tight end Davis Allen in the season-opener that was incorrectly attributed to cornerback Kamari Lassiter in addition to costly breakdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars."
One of those explosive plays Gardner-Johnson allowed was pointed out by ESPN's D.J. Bien-Aime, which came at the end of the Texans' Week 3 game in Jacksonville.
Gardner-Johnson would jump too early on his assignment in coverage, forcing cornerback Kamari Lassiter into a disadvantage for a game-altering reception on Brian Thomas Jr., leading to their eventual 10-17 demise.
That moment can be found here:
Simply, the fit with Gardner-Johnson and the Texans just didn't seem to mesh both on the field and in the locker room. Less than a quarter of the way through the season, the surprising split now transpires ahead of Houston's Week 4 battle vs. the Tennessee Titans.
During his short time with the Texans, Gardner-Johnson had 15 tackles with no interceptions or pass breakups through three starts.
Houston's safety room will now slim down to Calen Bullock, M.J. Stewart, and Jimmie Ward, currently out on the PUP list to start the season, but is set to return later this season.
As for Gardner-Johnson, he'll now be searching for a new NFL home only a few games into the new season. Considering the veteran safety was just a starter on a Super Bowl-winning Eagles defense less than eight months ago, he'll likely gain solid interest on the open market, but it remains to be seen who will be the ones to pick him up.