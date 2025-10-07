Texans Daily

Texans GM Sounds Off Heading Into Bye Week

The Houston Texans are in a good spot winning two straight before their annual bye week.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and the rest of the front office is taking a breath as they go into the bye week.

Their work doesn't stop, but they can evaluate the team through the first five games of the season, which began with a three-game losing streak followed by wins in back-to-back weeks against the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.

Caserio spoke to the media about how the team has performed over the past five weeks.

“Played good football. Didn't make enough plays. Honestly, we lost three games in the last possession of the game. That's the NFL. Margins are small. Put ourselves in a good position. Had an opportunity each week," Caserio said.

"Can't really control what's happened in the past. All we can do is focus on where we are, try to continue to build on some of the things we've done in the last few weeks."

"It's a week-to-week league. You guys look around the league, it is probably as competitive a year as there has been. They put a stat out last week, I want to say the [highest] number of one-score games that went down to the last possession, going back 10, 15 years. That's the NFL. The margins are very small."

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Cente
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Texans have had a chance to win every game this season, their 2-3 record sticks out. They are two games back of the 4-1 Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts, who are tied for the lead in the AFC South.

The Texans have some ground to make up, but Caserio is confident in the team's direction going into the bye week.

"I think the biggest thing from our perspective, the number one stat that correlates to winning and losing is the turnover margin," Caserio said.

"You go through the league, if you take care of the ball and don't do anything else, you're probably going to win games. You can say in the Tampa [Bay Buccaneers] game, you didn't turn the ball over. We couldn't tackle the MVP of the league, arguably MVP of the league on 4th-and-10."

"That's the NFL. You make the plays, or the other team makes them, so... [I] like our team. I like where we're headed. See if we can build on some of the things we have done the last few weeks.”

The Texans will have a chance to relax and get healthier as the bye week comes and goes. For the rest of October, the Texans face a gauntlet of a schedule, facing off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7's Monday Night Football matchup.

Then, the Texans have a date with the NFC West leader San Francisco 49ers, so the team won't have it easy for the rest of the month.

Published
