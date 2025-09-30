Texans Rookie RB a Must-Add on Week 5 Fantasy Waiver Wire
During the Houston Texans' shutout Week 4 victory over the Tennessee Titans, 26-0, with that showing also came an impressive fantasy breakout from one rookie who rose to the challenge.
That was none other than Texans fourth-round rookie Woody Marks, who finished the day with a career-high 17 carries for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns, also doing work in the passing game with four catches for 50 yards.
Undoubtedly, it's a game that puts Marks squarely on the fantasy radar in Week 5, and if not already picked up from your league's waiver wire, immediately becomes a must-add as a potential difference-maker down the stretch of the season.
Pro Football Focus' Nathan Janhnke outlined this week's top waiver wire adds after the Week 4 action, where for the running back position, Marks was easily the number one name of mention who's worth some considerable attention
"While Nick Chubb started for the Texans in Week 4, Woody Marks worked in significantly, scoring two touchdowns," Jahnke wrote, "Marks ended the day with more carries, more yards per carry, more receiving production and two touchdowns. The rookie has generally been the more effective runner this season, averaging 2.8 yards after contact per carry, relative to Chubb's 2.2. Marks has gained at least five yards on one-third of his carries, compared to Chubb's 27.7%."
The one glaring weakness for Marks' fantasy upside is, of course, the Texans' other back logging sizable snaps in Nick Chubb. Despite his career day in Week 4, Marks will more than likely still share a decent workload with his veteran counterpart, thus diminishing his opportunities for touches
But at least for Jahnke, even with Chubb residing in the background, in due time, the Texans' backfield could be Marks' for the taking–– especially with a favorable task lying ahead with the Baltimore Ravens, who have begun the season as one of the worst run defenses in the entire NFL.
"While there is a chance Marks played well enough this week to be the starter next week, that is no guarantee," Jahnke wrote. "Regardless, he will be among the top waiver-wire pickups for another week, as he could be the starter sooner rather than later and potentially retain that role over the rest of the season."
"The Texans play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. They could fall behind very quickly and abandon the run, but the Ravens have also allowed a lot of production to running backs due to defensive line injuries," Jahnke continued, "While most fantasy managers shouldn’t have Marks in their starting lineup, with bye weeks starting next week, some will need him."
Marks was certainly worth a look on waivers last week before his career day, where now, for this week, it's hard to envision a league that still has him up for grabs before Week 5 kicks off.
Do what you can in your league to get your hands on Marks, who's someone who can emerge as a long-term play as a serviceable running back, and perhaps a flex-worthy candidate vs. Baltimore.