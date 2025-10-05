What C.J. Stroud Said After Texans' Dominant Win vs. Ravens
The Houston Texans put together a dominating effort over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 on the road for a statement 44-10 victory, showing out on both sides of the ball, but especially offensively in what was one of C.J. Stroud's best games in recent memory.
Stroud had four touchdowns for over 200 passing yards, had just four incompletions, and showed just how effective this scoring unit can be when everything is firing on all cylinders.
When asking Stroud about the win post-game, he had some strong praise to hand the offensive line in front of him.
"Our o-lineman did a great job, and that's where it starts," Stroud said during his post-game presser. "I'm one of the best when I can get the time and I can deal it out. Our o-lineman did amazing this game."
"When that happens, [Nick Caley] is calling a great game, and receivers are running really good routes. We've been getting at practice every week, and I think that's where you see the growth."
According to Pro Football Focus live grading, Stroud was pressured a total of only six times throughout the game. That's a mark he hasn't seen once this season, and shows that when the Texans can protect their star quarterback, he produces like one.
"You always want to see your proof in the pudding, and you want to take a step forward every game. I thought today we did that in a lot of ways," Stroud continued. "Still got to clean some things up, but I'm happy with the win."
"Really grateful just to have the opportunity to play in Baltimore again, get a dub, first time in our organization's history to win up here... It's good to enjoy it."
Before the weekend, the Texans had an 0-8 record all-time while playing in Baltimore for both the regular season and postseason. Now, Stroud can finally add a win to that tally, and gets a bit of revenge after an embarrassing Christmas loss in 2024.
On a day where the Texans offense had just one drive ending in a punt, it provides a refreshing sense of confidence in the locker room moving forward after three weeks where the operation was inconsistent and unproductive.
"We can be really good. When we clean up mistakes, don't have a bunch of penalties, and play complementary football in three phases, I think this is what you get," he said.
"I think we're really close. We've always been close, but in this league, it doesn't matter when you're close. You want to see production. You want to see wins."
Looking ahead, Stroud will have some extended rest during a Week 6 bye before hitting the road to face the Seattle Seahawks, then back at home against another one of this season's beaten-up rosters in the San Francisco 49ers to finish out the month.
Time will tell how it pans out for a 2-3 Texans team that now has the hot hand, but Stroud is ready for whatever lies ahead.
"I think we'll be able to flip the script here coming these next couple of weeks, and try to just finish October really well."