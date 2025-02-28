Texans GM Sounds Off on Stefon Diggs' Free Agency
The Houston Texans will have some big questions to answer regarding the future of Stefon Diggs in the coming weeks.
With the star receiver's contract coming to an end ahead of this offseason's free agency, Diggs will be an unrestricted free agent when the market opens on March 12th, leaving the Texans to ponder what a new deal with the 31-year-old would look like, and if there's a fit on the roster for the 2025 season ahead.
In the eyes of Texans general manager Nick Caserio, there's still a chance Diggs returns on board, but nothing's certain in the weeks ahead of free agency.
"Stef's rehabbing," Caserio said of Diggs. "He was a good asset for our team –– helped us win some games. We'll go through the process here. He's a free agent. His contract's going to expire here in a week or two if we can't get something worked out. [We'll] keep the dialogue moving, keep it open... and just try and make good decisions for the team. That's the most important thing."
The sentiment from Caserio is seemingly similar to head coach DeMeco Ryans' feelings on the matter when interviewed at the NFL Combine, leaving an opportunity for the veteran pass catcher to come back in the right circumstances,
Diggs' 2024 campaign ended prematurely due to a torn ACL, but he remained productive during the Sundays he suited up for, logging 47 catches for 496 yards and four total touchdowns in eight games.
For a unit led by new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, having a four-time Pro Bowler in the mix could have its appeal, but it remains to be seen if there will be more intrigue from the staff in keeping the same pass-catching group from last season in house or bringing in some fresh talent from outside the building
Diggs is looking to be on track with his recovery process and would be a major implementation in the Texans' passing attack next to Nico Collins on the outside if healthy and ready to go in 2025, but time will tell if the two sides make it come to fruition.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans GM Puts NFL on Notice About C.J. Stroud
READ MORE: Analyst Reveals 'Most Intriguing' WR Option for Texans
READ MORE: Houston Texans Linked to Dicey Offseason Addition
READ MORE: Texans Dubbed Striking Trade Fit for Star Defender
READ MORE: DeMeco Ryans Reveals Texans' Biggest Offseason Goal