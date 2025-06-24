Houston Texans Have One Massive Position Battle to Watch
The Houston Texans have a different look around their roster at a few key places heading into the 2025 NFL season, and while that may lead to a better outcome from what this team resulted up seeing through their most recent campaign, a bit of turnover on both sides of the ball could make for a few key position battles heading into training camp.
And when it comes to the Texans, there's one key spot to look on the roster heading into training camp next month for what could be one of the more intriguing position battles across the NFL.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron, the Texans have what he considers a top ten position battle to watch in the NFL at one key spot on the roster: the offensive line.
"After finishing 21st in pass-blocking grade (65.3) and 25th in run-blocking grade (57.4) in 2024, the Texans spent the offseason revamping their offensive line," Cameron wrote. "The unit is expected to continue evolving throughout training camp, but early indications suggest Houston could feature four new starters, with Tytus Howard as the lone returning starter."
"Joining Howard in the current first-team lineup during minicamp are Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, Jake Andrews and Blake Fisher," he wrote. "With rookie Aireontae Ersery, veterans Trent Brown and Ed Ingram, and 2023 picks Juice Scruggs and Jarrett Patterson all in the mix, the starting five remains far from settled heading into Week 1."
Among the Texans' most drastic changes on the roster, that might've come from their offensive line position, as Houston and this offense look prepared for a vastly different group compared to what was rolled out in 2024–– headlined by the decision to trade Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders.
But, it's not to say this Texans offensive line can't show improvements from last season amid their changes on the outside and inside of the unit. Houston has intriguing older veterans, young players with a few years of experience, and a second-round pick in Aireontae Ersery that can give this group a refreshed sense upfront from what allowed C.J. Stroud to be the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL.
It's a five-man group that will take some time to develop and mesh, and could take all of training camp to fully sort out, but compared to last season, it could be the changes necessary to get this struggling offense back to speed.
