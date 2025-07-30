Texans Have One of NFL's Biggest Wild Cards
The Houston Texans' questions surrounding the offensive line have stuck as perhaps the biggest talking point revolving around this team heading into the 2025 NFL season, and despite training camp getting off and rolling, with the Texans' offensive line unit having a bit more clarity, the concerns have yet to subside.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan recently mapped out the NFL's ten biggest "wild cards" ahead of the 2025 season, where the Texans' offensive line ranked top-five on the list after a busy offseason of work upfront.
"Houston's offense took a massive step back in 2024, thanks in large part to lackluster play along the offensive line. Along with firing former OC Bobby Slowik, the Texans also revamped the line in an attempt to avoid C.J. Stroud being sacked 52 times like he did a year ago... If the unit can improve the protection in front of Stroud, Houston's ceiling is tremendously high. After all, the Texans have an elite quarterback with a ton of weapons at the skill positions, coupled with a defense that has top-five upside. Their success hinges on whether or not Stroud is running for his life for the second year in a row. "
For the Texans' offensive line, it seems like this roster has everything in check from the quarterback position, all the way down to safety, but with those lingering worries upfront and for C.J. Stroud and this offensive line, it's been hard to find any glowing expectations around the league for what Houston could put together.
If the Texans' pass protection does see improvements with new names upfront and a fresh offensive mind like Nick Caley, it's hard to see Houston dropping the ball on landing an AFC South victory for the third-straight year, but if inconsistency continues, and Stroud struggles as a result, in an improved division and a quarterback under constant duress, Houston's season could easily find itself getting hairy pretty quickly.
That's what makes this offensive line such a wild card, and so vital for this unit's success as a whole.
It remains to be seen just how the Texans' front lines will stack up to the noise, but after an assortment of moves, the Houston brass is clearly confident about the work done to protect Stroud and lift this offense back up to the heights seen from two years ago.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
