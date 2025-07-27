Texans WR Doesn't Hold Back About Houston's Offense
The Houston Texans acquired veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason. Ahead of his first season with the Texans, Kirk shared his thoughts on offensive coordinator Nick Caley's offense that utilizes different personnel.
“Being able to move guys around”, and “dictating the defense with formation & motion," Kirk said.
Kirk was one of the many changes Houston made to their offense this offseason. They also drafted wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel while signing running back Nick Chubb. Under their new offensive coordinator, C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense could be elite in the 2025 season.
Kirk will look to be an impactful weapon for Houston's offense. The 28-year-old appeared in eight games for the Texans, hauling in 27 receptions for 379 yards and a touchdown.
Kirk had the best season of his career in 2022 when he had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. Houston doesn't need Kirk to play at that level, but if he can be a reliable pass-catcher for Stroud, it will elevate the offense.
Nico Collins will be the top target for Stroud, with Kirk and the rookie wideouts contributing. The Texans have a ton of weapons, and Caley seems to have the scheme that can unlock the full potential of the offense.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Makes Bold Claim About Texans Offense
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Delivers Emotional Message About Tank Dell
MORE: How Joe Mixon Injury Update Will Impact the Houston Texans
MORE: Texans Dealt Disappointing Win Total Prediction
MORE: Texans WR Named Biggest Trade Candidate in Training Camp