Houston Texans’ Nick Chubb Gets Honest About Returning to Form
With the 2025 NFL Training Camp period in full-swing, Houston Texans' fans were able to get a first look at newly-signed running back Nick Chubb last week. And with a few practices down, the veteran rusher gave some insight on how he has felt so far this offseason.
When asked about how he feels throughout training camp, Chubb told reporters on Monday that he is feeling good while showing off his excitement to be back on the field.
"I feel good, and it's been great to come out here and play some more football," Chubb said. "It's been a while for me, but I love it out here and it's been great getting back."
After a rough final season with the Cleveland Browns, the 29-year-old veteran signed a one year, $2.5 million deal with the Texans back in June. With the addition of Chubb in the franchise's backfield, Houston was set to begin the season with two-headed running back room alongside Joe Mixon. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that Mixon may miss an extended amount of time due to a foot injury, which puts Chubb in a prime spot to once again become a lead back.
In addition to feeling good, Chubb also told reporters that he continues to work on his explosiveness throughout training camp to help get in better shape.
"It's going good," Chubb stated. "It's hard to get a first [down] when the defense is playing so good. But other than that, every time I try to get a quick 10-yard burst after the play is done, just to help get in better shape."
Last year, the former four-time Pro Bowler finished the season with just 332 rushing yards on 102 carries, which was well below his typical average per carry. However, Chubb was returning from a serious injury he sustain at the beginning of the 2023 NFL season, which played a huge factor in limited snaps last season. Depending on the status of Mixon come week one, Chubb may need to step into a key role for the Texans' run game.
