Texans Host Workout for Three Defensive Players
The Houston Texans reportedly worked out three free agent names on the defensive side of the ball on Thursday.
According to KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans have worked out Marlon Davidson, Kevin Hester, Oshane Ximines–– three defensive lineman still open to sign on the free agent market.
The Texans saw one of their defensive lineman in rookie Kyonte Hamilton, go down with a fractured ankle in training camp earlier this week, effectively placing him on Injured Reserve, and likely sidelining him for the next four months. Now with that in mind, Houston's brought in a handful of names who could be signed as a fill-in.
Davidson is a 27-year-old, 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive lineman who last played for the Tennessee Titans and has played in 24 career games with four starts across his three-year NFL career. Last year, he finished with 10 combined tackles, two TFLs, and a sack.
Hester, not to be confused with Hall of Fame return man Devin Hester, is an undrafted free agent who last played for the North Carolina Tarheels, finishing 2024 with 40 tackles and 3.5 sacks, and has yet to get an opportunity with an NFL club just yet.
As for Ximines, he's a six-year league veteran who's suited up for the New York Giants and most recently, the New England Patriots during his 2024 campaign. He's a third-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft who's played in 50 games, starting in nine, with his latest slate with the Patriots resulting in just two game appearances.
While no signings are imminent yet, keep an eye on all three names in the coming days as potential early roster fits to be added on through camp and preseason with the Texans if this staff likes what they saw from any of the three tryouts.
