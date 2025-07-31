NFL Makes Major Revelation About Texans’ Joe Mixon
With the 2025 NFL season just around the corner, the Houston Texans' star running back Joe Mixon continues to receive high praise for his incredible season last year.
After an incredible 2024-25 season with the Texans, running back Joe Mixon was ranked the No. 58 player on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2025.
The 29-year-old veteran proved to be a significant signing for the franchise last offseason, as he end last year with 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 245 carries. Mixon became the first Texans' running back to finish with over 1,000 yards on the ground since Carlos Hyde in 2019. His dominant run in last season included eight games with 100 or more rushing yards, which allowed for dramatic improvements in the run game from previous seasons.
However, Houston may have to rely on their depth at the running back position to kick off the 2025 season. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that Mixon could miss "an extended period of time" due to a lingering foot injury.
Luckily for newly-hired offensive coordinator Nick Caley, the Texans signed former Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb this offseason, who could provide a veteran presence in the room until Mixon recovers from injury. Chubb, despite playing behind a rough Cleveland Browns' offensive line last year, still managed to tallying 332 rushing yards on 102 carries in 2024.
