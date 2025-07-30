Texans Rookie Impressing Danielle Hunter in Training Camp
The Houston Texans officially got training camp off and running earlier last week, with pads finally coming on in practice this week over a month out from next regular season, and already, star pass rusher Danielle Hunter has taken notice of one impressive rookie in his initial practice sample size: second-round offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery–– so much so that he could see some all-time potential in his future.
During an interview with Marc Ross on NFL Network, Hunter broke down a bit of what he's seen out of Ersery early on in Texans camp, emphasizing some impressive technical skills upfront, but also claiming his opportunity to be "one of the greats."
"The biggest thing on tape, man, you can just tell he's a technician," Hunter said, "Once he gets it down, man, you can tell he's got a chance to be one of the greats."
Ersery, who was picked up with the 48th-overall pick in April's draft, has already made significant strides in being able to enter his first year in the mix as a starter at the right tackle position. He, along with Cam Robinson, have been the starters early on in camp on the right and left sides, respectively, perhaps hinting at the Texans' hand of their plans heading into Week One.
Ersery comes out of Minnesota as a towering 6-foot-6, 330-plus pounds as a physically imposing protector on the outside. Not only with a sheer physical advantage in his arsenal, but in the mind of Hunter, he also has the technical skills, making for a potentially dangerous combination to place on the Texans' front lines.
It's still early on in camp, with Ersery still having to officially stake his claim as a future starter on this Texans' line, but so far, if you're asking a tenured veteran like Hunter, he's made all the right steps to be a star in the making–– good news for C.J. Stroud and this Houston offense moving forward.
