Houston Texans DB Reveals First Thoughts on Defense in OTAs
The Houston Texans' secondary is coming off a notably strong campaign in 2024, one in which they ranked sixth in total passing yards allowed, third in net yards per attempt, and second in the league for interceptions generated.
And now heading into their 2025 season ahead, some defensive backs in the building are already seemingly confident in what this group has been building for what could be another strong year on that side of the ball.
One Texans defender to share his thoughts on the team's secondary during Houston's OTAs was safety Jalen Pitre, crediting the team for having some "dogs" within the unit, as well as improving everyday in the months leading up to next season.
"I would say we're all hungry to continue to improve and get better, and we definitely have some dogs back there," Pitre said. "So, excited about the future, and just getting in the pads with the guys, it's going to be a little bit different. But, we're learning and we're improving right now. OTAs has been fun so far."
It's early in the lead up to the 2025 season, and with the Texans not being in pads or within the full swing of a complete, high-competition practice, it's hard to truly get a grasp of how this group could truly pan out once September hits.
But on paper, this secondary has the clear talent. Beyond Pitre at safety, corner will be locked down once again by 2023 second rounder Kamari Lassiter, their day two rookie from this offseason in USC's Jaylin Smith and one of the best in the game in Derek Stingley Jr.
And don't forget, Houston will also have the services of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, joining aboard from the Philadelphia Eagles, with Pitre in the back end to help take this pass defense to the next level in 2025.
If last year was a sign to show of anything, this season should be even better for the Texans on the defensive end.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Connected to Desperation Trade With Playoff Foe
MORE: Texans Defender's Jarring Announcement Opens Door for DPOY Addition
MORE: Texans Predicted to Part Ways With Yet Another Pro Bowler
MORE: Houston Texans' WR Room Receives Absolutely Wild Take
MORE: Texans Defender Fires Back at Critics Over Controversial Decision