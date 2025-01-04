Texans Star Drops Bold Take on Exciting New Playmaker
The Houston Texans are in desperate need of some receiving help, which isn't something anyone could have imagined heading into the 2024 NFL season.
After all, the Texans added Stefon Diggs during the offseason, which gave them a terrifying receiving corps that also included Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
However, both Diggs and Dell have been lost for the year due to injuries, which has resulted in C.J. Stroud having limited targets to hit in the aerial attack.
Well, Houston recently signed wide out Diontae Johnson to address the issue, and running back Joe Mixon is excited about what the new playmaker will bring to the table, telling Texans fans that they will be "in for a treat."
"He came in here since Day 1 ready to grind, ready to work," Mixon said of Johnson, via Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle. " ... He learned the offense real fast, and the way him and C.J. are clicking, I mean that's one thing as a running back that I love to see."
Johnson has certainly been well-traveled this season.
The 28-year-old began the year with the Carolina Panthers, but was dealt to the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline. However, he managed just one catch with the Ravens before being released.
Houston then claimed Johnson on Dec. 23 and have been prepping him for the offense ever since.
We'll see if the addition of the former Pro Bowler ends up paying major dividends for a Texans squad that entered 2024 with massive expectations but have largely fallen short of them.
Johnson, who spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has amassed 31 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Houston will face the Tennessee Titans in its regular-season finale this Sunday, which is when Johnson is expected to make his debut.