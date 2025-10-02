Texans Daily

Texans Latest Injury Report Brings Good News for Ravens Game

The Houston Texans are saw some positive injury developments before Week 5 vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Jared Koch

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) reacts with cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans' latest injury report showed multiple positive improvements leading up to Week 5's contest vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Here's the latest status for the Texans after their second of three practices for the week:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/2)

- WR Nico Collins: FULL (knee)

- S Jaylen Reed: LIMITED (knee)

- CB Derek Stingley: LIMITED (oblique)

- TE Harrison Bryant: FULL (shoulder)

- DT Folorunso Fatukasi: DNP (shoulder)

- DE Denico Autry: LIMITED (knee)

After both Nico Collins and Derek Stingley were limited and DNPs respectively for the first practice of the week, the two saw their status upgraded before this weekend's kickoff.

Collins was a full participant in practice two of three, while Stingley, after raising eyebrows with an initial absence, seems to be on the upswing to suit up vs. Baltimore as he still deals with his oblique injury suffered in Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sep 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) attempts to tackle Tennessee Titans tigh
Sep 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) attempts to tackle Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The biggest omission from the Texans' latest practice report entirely, though: star defender Will Anderson Jr., who came back after his previous rest absence. He's now back in action and preparing in full for Week 5 in Baltimore.

Both of the Texans' recent PUP elevations, Jaylen Reed and Denico Autry, continue to get in the groove after missing four straight weeks of practices, and turned out to be limited participants once again for day two. As for reserve defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, his status for the Ravens game does seem to be up in the air after missing back-to-back practices.

In all, the Texans look pretty healthy and available for Week 5's road contest, and perhaps more importantly, look to be in a much better state health-wise than what the Ravens are dealing with on the other side.

Lamar Jackson was a DNP for a second straight practice. Star safety Kyle Hamilton was downgraded to a DNP after being a limited participant, and Roquan Smith didn't appear in Ravens practice either.

On the surface, it looks as if Week 5 will be largely defined by who's on the field and who's not. And for the Ravens, the outlook doesn't look too optimistic in terms of having some of their best players on the field on both sides of the ball.

