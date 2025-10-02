Texans' C.J. Stroud Not Overlooking Ravens Defense
The 1-3 Houston Texans are rolling into an intriguing Week 5 road matchup this weekend against the similarly 1-3 Baltimore Ravens, as both teams head into this one looking to rebound from their respective rocky starts to the season, and for the Texans' specifically, hoping to get a win and head into next week's bye on a positive note.
But in that matchup on the horizon for the Texans, there's a chance they may be up against a wildly beaten up Ravens roster.
Of course, Lamar Jackson is the name that jumps off the page on the offensive side of the ball, but defensively, a laundry list of guys were either DNPs or limited ahead of this weekend, including key playmakers like Kyle Hamilton, Nate Wiggins, Roquan Smith, etc. Obviously, some critical question marks for Baltimore.
But despite facing what could be a heavily limited Ravens unit, and a Baltimore defense that's faced their fair share of ups and downs as is through four weeks in terms of production, Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't discrediting any of their talent on that side of the ball before their Week 5 matchup.
"They're playing really good ball for the most part. Of course, they're giving up some explosives here and there, but they're always really good," Stroud said of the Ravens' before their Week 5 matchup. "Roquan's always great. Their d-line is always good. I know they're dealing with some injuries, but they always have good players, regardless of if it's ones, twos, threes."
"So, they'll be prepared. I know they'll be motivated. They're in a boat like we are; trying to find wins. It'll be a battle no matter who plays."
It's some considerable respect from the Texans quarterback placed on the Ravens' defense: whoever's out there, from starters to third-string, are bound to be a challenge, so it's a game that Houston's offense will need to keep all hands on deck for no matter what.
Stroud's wound up struggling a bit against the Ravens through the first couple of years of his career, rattling off an 0-2 overall record vs. Baltimore–– the first loss coming during the first start of his rookie season, and the second coming during Christmas Day of last season.
This year, Stroud will have the opportunity to reset the narrative in what would be his first-ever victory against Baltimore. Time will tell if he can get it done, but it's clear that no matter who's on the opposite side, the Texans quarterback will be prepared.