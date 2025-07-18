Underrated Texans Defender Could Help Shape Season
The Houston Texans have done a strong job over the past couple of offseasons in stacking both young and talented players on the roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball, which looks primed for another top-ten-ranked year for the 2025 season.
Between the forces in the front seven of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, as well as the secondary with Derek Stingley and a safety unit led by new offseason addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson, this is a potent, explosive group that could do some significant damage early next year.
However, one name in the mix on Houston's roster who's gone a bit overlooked compared to the Texans' shining stars has been one key name–– linebacker Christian Harris, who, in the mind of CBS Sports analyst Zachary Pereles, could be a significant factor in shaping Houston's season later this year, naming him as one of the 50 most under-the-radar players for next NFL season
"Harris' career has been a bit of a roller coaster so far, with the Alabama product ascending from quiet rookie to sophomore standout and then playing in just three games in his third season due to calf and ankle injuries," Pereles wrote. "Harris is a talent who the Texans hope they can line up behind a fearsome pass rush, but injuries are an issue."
With the pass rush and secondary ironed out, it puts a magnifying glass upon how the second level of this defense and the linebacker core shapes out as next season. Harris, who was extremely limited last season, has an immediate impact on the field that remains to be seen, but, if healthy, could play a major role in Houston for 2025.
The last time the Texans had Harris in the mix for a full season, he played in 16 games for his sophomore campaign, where he had over combined tackles, 7 TFLs, and seven pass deflections.
Having that impact back in the mix could be a huge addition for Houston, and another factor that may inevitably lead Houston to be a well-rounded, top-ranked defense in the league. Time will tell how he performs early in his return for year four, but if the gears can start spinning quickly, the higher the ceiling of this Texans' unit can be.
