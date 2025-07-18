Texans Daily

Underrated Texans Defender Could Help Shape Season

The Houston Texans defense could have one underrated name in the mix.

Jared Koch

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) is introduced before playing against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) is introduced before playing against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have done a strong job over the past couple of offseasons in stacking both young and talented players on the roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball, which looks primed for another top-ten-ranked year for the 2025 season.

Between the forces in the front seven of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, as well as the secondary with Derek Stingley and a safety unit led by new offseason addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson, this is a potent, explosive group that could do some significant damage early next year.

However, one name in the mix on Houston's roster who's gone a bit overlooked compared to the Texans' shining stars has been one key name–– linebacker Christian Harris, who, in the mind of CBS Sports analyst Zachary Pereles, could be a significant factor in shaping Houston's season later this year, naming him as one of the 50 most under-the-radar players for next NFL season

"Harris' career has been a bit of a roller coaster so far, with the Alabama product ascending from quiet rookie to sophomore standout and then playing in just three games in his third season due to calf and ankle injuries," Pereles wrote. "Harris is a talent who the Texans hope they can line up behind a fearsome pass rush, but injuries are an issue."

With the pass rush and secondary ironed out, it puts a magnifying glass upon how the second level of this defense and the linebacker core shapes out as next season. Harris, who was extremely limited last season, has an immediate impact on the field that remains to be seen, but, if healthy, could play a major role in Houston for 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown as Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) d
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown as Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The last time the Texans had Harris in the mix for a full season, he played in 16 games for his sophomore campaign, where he had over combined tackles, 7 TFLs, and seven pass deflections.

Having that impact back in the mix could be a huge addition for Houston, and another factor that may inevitably lead Houston to be a well-rounded, top-ranked defense in the league. Time will tell how he performs early in his return for year four, but if the gears can start spinning quickly, the higher the ceiling of this Texans' unit can be.

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

