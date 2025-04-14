Texans Linked to Former Super Bowl Champion to Fill Glaring Hole
The Houston Texans entered the offseason knowing they needed to repair their offensive line, and they ultimately subtracted three key members from it. That included star tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Yes, the Texans signed Cam Robinson to help repair the problem, but Houston obviously needs to add more pieces, and it will probably be relying on the NFL Draft to do so.
However, Mark Stolte of Pro Football Network has identified a potential free-agent solution for the Texans: former Los Angeles Rams tackle Joseph Noteboom.
"There aren’t any slam dunk signings left to be made at offensive tackle, and the Texans are in need of one badly after trading away Laremy Tunsil," Stolte wrote. "Joseph Noteboom isn’t the greatest offensive tackle in the world, but he is cheap, performed better than Tyron Smith last season, and is likely better than current starter Blake Fisher as well."
Noteboom spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Rams, alternating between tackle and guard (he mostly played tackle) while winning a Super Bowl with Los Angeles during the 2021-22 campaign.
This past year, the 29-year-old made just four starts due to an ankle injury, but during his time on the field, he proved to be a solid run blocker, posting a 70.6 run-blocking grade at Pro Football Focus.
Of course, signing Noteboom would not completely solve the problem for the Texans. They would still need to work on their offensive line in the draft later this month, but he would at least provide some veteran depth to a unit that sorely needs it.
