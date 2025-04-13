Texans Daily

Houston Texans Showing Interest in Intriguing Tight End Prospect

The Houston Texans held a workout for Northwestern tight end Thomas Gordon.

Ben Cooper

Sep 6, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats tight end Thomas Gordon (87) gestures after a first down against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are showing interest in Northwestern tight end Thomas Gordon, who attended a workout with them.

The Texans host an annual local prospect day for players hoping to be drafted. Before attending Northwestern, Gordon attended Strake Jesuit, a college preparatory school in Houston.

Gordon had 27 receptions for 252 yards and one touchdown for Northwestern last season.

While these aren't impressive numbers, Gordon is a reliable blocker, a quality that teams value in a tight end room.

The Texans are retooling their roster around quarterback C.J. Stroud this offseason. Houston has moved on from offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green. They also lost wide receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency.

To replace these losses, Houston added Cam Robinson and Trent Brown to the offensive line while acquiring wide receiver Christian Kirk in a trade.

While these are solid additions, the Texans have more work to do to build a contender around Stroud. Adding a tight end like Gordon could be a solid depth move to add blocking and solid pass-catching in the tight end room.

Gordon's Houston roots could make him a fan favorite if they add him to the roster.

BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

