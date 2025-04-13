Houston Texans Showing Interest in Intriguing Tight End Prospect
The Houston Texans are showing interest in Northwestern tight end Thomas Gordon, who attended a workout with them.
The Texans host an annual local prospect day for players hoping to be drafted. Before attending Northwestern, Gordon attended Strake Jesuit, a college preparatory school in Houston.
Gordon had 27 receptions for 252 yards and one touchdown for Northwestern last season.
While these aren't impressive numbers, Gordon is a reliable blocker, a quality that teams value in a tight end room.
The Texans are retooling their roster around quarterback C.J. Stroud this offseason. Houston has moved on from offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green. They also lost wide receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency.
To replace these losses, Houston added Cam Robinson and Trent Brown to the offensive line while acquiring wide receiver Christian Kirk in a trade.
While these are solid additions, the Texans have more work to do to build a contender around Stroud. Adding a tight end like Gordon could be a solid depth move to add blocking and solid pass-catching in the tight end room.
Gordon's Houston roots could make him a fan favorite if they add him to the roster.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans RB Revealed as Team's Most Likely Trade Candidate
MORE: Expert Pounds Table for Texans No-Brainer First Round Pick
MORE: Texans Linked to Huge Trade With Top NFC Team to Help C.J. Stroud
MORE: Texans Hosting Surging WR Prospect for Visit
MORE: Houston Texans Linked as Suitor for 3 Intriguing Weapons for C.J. Stroud