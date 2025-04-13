Texans' Most Likely First-Round NFL Draft Pick Revealed
The Houston Texans have some very clear needs heading into the NFL Draft, needs that were not properly addressed during free agency.
To be fair, the Texans entered the offseason with very limited financial flexibility, so unlike last year when they splurged, they were unable to be major players on the open market.
The good news is that Houston still has the draft to patch some holes, and one area in particular that the Texans need to repair is their offensive line.
That is exactly what most expect Houston to do on Day 1 later this month, and NFL Mock Draft Database has compiled the data to reveal the Texans' most likely first-round draft pick: Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons.
Simmons is an interesting candidate, as he played just six games with the Ohio State Buckeyes this past season as a result of a torn patellar tendon. The knee injury surely caused his draft stock to dip, but he is still viewed as a first-round selection due to his overall talent level.
Houston traded away top tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason, and while the Texans did sign Cam Robinson, they could still use some help at the position.
While Houston also needs to add some more weapons for C.J. Stroud, keeping him upright may be the most important thing, as Stroud was sacked 52 times in 2024. That certainly played a role in the 23-year-old enduring a sophomore slump.
We'll see what the Texans decide to do in less than a couple of weeks.
