Houston Texans Will Have Major Hurdle to Overcome Next Season

The Houston Texans offense will have a big challenge in store for 2025.

Jared Koch

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) celebrates after the Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Throughout the Houston Texans' offseason, the past few months have been filled with a ton of moving pieces around the roster, especially offensively, to help improve this unit's outlook following a bumpy 2024 campaign filled with regression.

However, in the process of that vast turnover on the offense, the Texans will be tasked with overcoming one major (and obvious) loss encountered on that side of the ball that will inevitably have a major domino effect on how this group performs collectively in 2025: tackle Laremy Tunsil

. Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG
CBS Sports' Jared Dubin recently outlined each team's biggest offseason loss seen throughout the past few months, where the verdict of Tunsil's loss being the Texans' most substantial was simple.

"Houston's offensive line was an epic disaster last season, and Tunsil was arguably part of the problem," Dubin wrote. "But he had been a really good left tackle for a really long time before that, and any change on a quarterback's blind side is a significant one to navigate."

For the Texans' front office, they decided to bet on the "addition by subtraction" approach this offseason by ridding of one of the league's better (and more expensive) tackles in recent history, but also by implementing a variety of new pieces within that unit for next season.

Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Veteran acquisitions Cam Robinson and Trent Brown have experienced bursts of being starting-caliber NFL tackles throughout their time of being in the league, while second-round rookie Aireontae Ersery also joins the fold out of Minnesota as a high-upside and potential swing for the years ahead.

So, while it might be a large hurdle for the Texans to jump in patching the hole left behind by Tunsil as he finds his way to a new situation with the Washington Commanders, there are pieces in the mix to reinforce that confidence in C.J. Stroud's improved protection for the season ahead. Though time will tell exactly how they'll end up gelling together in a five-man unit.

Published
