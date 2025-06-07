Houston Texans Will Have Major Hurdle to Overcome Next Season
Throughout the Houston Texans' offseason, the past few months have been filled with a ton of moving pieces around the roster, especially offensively, to help improve this unit's outlook following a bumpy 2024 campaign filled with regression.
However, in the process of that vast turnover on the offense, the Texans will be tasked with overcoming one major (and obvious) loss encountered on that side of the ball that will inevitably have a major domino effect on how this group performs collectively in 2025: tackle Laremy Tunsil
CBS Sports' Jared Dubin recently outlined each team's biggest offseason loss seen throughout the past few months, where the verdict of Tunsil's loss being the Texans' most substantial was simple.
"Houston's offensive line was an epic disaster last season, and Tunsil was arguably part of the problem," Dubin wrote. "But he had been a really good left tackle for a really long time before that, and any change on a quarterback's blind side is a significant one to navigate."
For the Texans' front office, they decided to bet on the "addition by subtraction" approach this offseason by ridding of one of the league's better (and more expensive) tackles in recent history, but also by implementing a variety of new pieces within that unit for next season.
Veteran acquisitions Cam Robinson and Trent Brown have experienced bursts of being starting-caliber NFL tackles throughout their time of being in the league, while second-round rookie Aireontae Ersery also joins the fold out of Minnesota as a high-upside and potential swing for the years ahead.
So, while it might be a large hurdle for the Texans to jump in patching the hole left behind by Tunsil as he finds his way to a new situation with the Washington Commanders, there are pieces in the mix to reinforce that confidence in C.J. Stroud's improved protection for the season ahead. Though time will tell exactly how they'll end up gelling together in a five-man unit.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Former Texans Star DeAndre Hopkins Opens Up About Houston Future
MORE: Rodgers Ripple Effect Lands Texans With Disappointing Playoff Prediction
MORE: Texans' Tank Dell Offers Cryptic Update Amid Injury Recovery
MORE: Former NFL QB Poses Interesting Theory on Texans' C.J. Stroud's Health
MORE: Houston Texans' Top Breakout Weapon is Abundantly Clear