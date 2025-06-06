Texans Daily

Former Texans Star DeAndre Hopkins Opens Up About Houston Future

Former Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins opens up about his future with the Texans organization.

Ben Cooper

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has opened up on the possibility of being in the Texans Ring of Honor.

"I love Houston, I still live here, my family lives here. So you know, of course, that would be cool, man, to you know just be in the Houston Ring of Honor one day," Hopkins said.

Hopkins went on to acknowledge that he only spent seven years with the Texans and questioned whether he deserves the honor.

While Hopkins didn't spend his entire career with the Texans, he was consistently one of the best receivers in the league.

Across his seven seasons with Houston, Hopkins hauled in 632 receptions for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. Hopkins made it four Pro Bowls while in a Texans uniform and was a three-time All-Pro.

The 33-year-old wideout signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens after playing for the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 campaign.

While Hopkins only spent seven seasons with the franchise, he produced at an elite level and could earn a spot alongside Bob McNair, Andre Johnson, and J.J. Watt in the Texans Ring of Honor.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Rodgers Ripple Effect Lands Texans With Disappointing Playoff Prediction

MORE: Texans' Tank Dell Offers Cryptic Update Amid Injury Recovery

MORE: Former NFL QB Poses Interesting Theory on Texans' C.J. Stroud's Health

MORE: Houston Texans' Top Breakout Weapon is Abundantly Clear

MORE: Texans Could Make All-Pro Addition to Fill Massive Hole for C.J. Stroud

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/News