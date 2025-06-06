Former Texans Star DeAndre Hopkins Opens Up About Houston Future
Former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has opened up on the possibility of being in the Texans Ring of Honor.
"I love Houston, I still live here, my family lives here. So you know, of course, that would be cool, man, to you know just be in the Houston Ring of Honor one day," Hopkins said.
Hopkins went on to acknowledge that he only spent seven years with the Texans and questioned whether he deserves the honor.
While Hopkins didn't spend his entire career with the Texans, he was consistently one of the best receivers in the league.
Across his seven seasons with Houston, Hopkins hauled in 632 receptions for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. Hopkins made it four Pro Bowls while in a Texans uniform and was a three-time All-Pro.
The 33-year-old wideout signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens after playing for the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 campaign.
While Hopkins only spent seven seasons with the franchise, he produced at an elite level and could earn a spot alongside Bob McNair, Andre Johnson, and J.J. Watt in the Texans Ring of Honor.
