Texans' Intriguing Young Weapon Could Get Cut After Just One Season
The Houston Texans were sure to add some more weapons for C.J. Stroud in the NFL Draft, selecting a pair of Iowa State wide receivers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel on Day 2 while also taking running back Woody Marks and tight end Luke Lachey a bit later.
The latter pick was particularly interesting, as the Texans already had a pretty crowded group of tight ends led by Dalton Schultz. However, Houston does have quite a bit of uncertainty behind Schultz, and that could mean a move is coming.
Cem Yolbulan of House of Houston has specifically cited 2024 fourth-round draft pick Cade Stover as a potential cut candidate, noting how disappointing he was both as a pass-catcher and as a blocker.
"Perhaps more importantly, Stover received a 23.6 pass block grade on PFF," Yolbulan wrote. "Considering that this will likely be a large portion of his role in the revamped Texans offense, Stover needs to be better and more willing as a blocker."
Stover logged just 15 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown during his rookie campaign, underwhelming numbers considering he hauled in 41 receptions for 576 yards and five scores during his final collegiate season at Ohio State.
Yolbulan notes that Brevin Jordan, Irv Smithi Jr. and Lachey will all be competing with Stover for spots on the roster, which could result in Stover getting the boot.
"Brevin Jordan will be back from his ACL tear and should have a large role in the offense. The rest of the TE rotation after Schultz and him is up in the air, with Stover potentially finding himself on the outs after the rookie minicamp," Yolbulan wrote.
It's also important to note that the Texans only spent a Day 3 pick on Stover, so it's not like they made a massive investment in the 24-year-old.
We'll see if Stover can save his job this summer.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Get Injury Update on Star WR on Sunday
MORE: Texans Weapon Named Bizarre Trade Candidate Before Playing a Single Game
MORE: Texans Get Reality Check in Latest AFC Rankings
MORE: Texans UDFA Could Have Huge Chance to Make 53-Man Roster