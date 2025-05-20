Houston Texans Make Intriguing Move to Sign Versatile DB
The Houston Texans have made an interesting addition to their secondary.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans have signed Southeast Louisiana undrafted defensive back Keydrain Calligan following a successful workout.
Calligan is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back with proven versatility to line up at both cornerback and safety. During his last season at Southeast Louisiana, Calligan put together 39 tackles, two TFLs, and one interception.
Before joining Southeast Louisiana for the 2024 season, Calligan spent two years with Louisiana-Monroe and one with Jackson State before ultimately transferring. At Jackson State, he finished with 19 total tackles and one interception.
Now, Calligan will be one of many undrafted free agents in the fold for the Texans, eyeing a chance to make the final 53-man roster with a successful camp and preseason. He joins an already strong secondary core in Houston, headlined by Defensive Player of the Year candidate Derek Stingley Jr. at corner and new offseason addition C.J. Gardner Johnson in the back-end.
With the Texans' OTAs beginning next week, officially kicking off on May 28th, it could be the perfect time for Calligan, Houston's newest defensive back, to make an early positive first impression in the building.
