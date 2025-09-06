Texans GM Commends Matthew Stafford Prior to Rams Matchup
The Houston Texans will have their hands full on the defensive side of the ball for Week 1 of the NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams, not just due to the mastermind of head coach Sean McVay set to be on the other sidelines, but also with Matthew Stafford taking the field for what will be the start of his 17th year in the league.
Stafford, who's remained one of the most respected names at the quarterback position in the league in recent memory, won't be an easy challenge for this Texans defense to stop right off the bat. He looks ready to go following a training camp filled with questions about the state of his back injury, and will have a talented receiving core at his disposal, led by Puka Nacua and newcomer Davante Adams.
For Texans general manager Nick Caserio, he clearly hasn't taken his eye off of Stafford leading up to his Week 1 matchup, handing some major praise his way leading up to Houston's regular season opener in an interview with Texans Radio.
"Everything starts with Matthew," Caserio said ahead of the Rams game. "One of the best quarterbacks in the history of the league. Borderline Hall of Famer. He's going to be there. He's as tough as any player in the league, and if he can't go, they basically have another starting quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo."
"Gifted thrower, can get the ball to any part of the field. You're not going to show him anything he hasn't seen. He's been in the league, however many years he's been in the league. So, his ability to understand and process information at a high rate of speed is one of his strengths, and he can literally get the ball to any angle of the field...He's willing to hang in the pocket to take a hit and get out the ball under duress."
"Massive amount of respect for Matthew and what he's done. He's earned all of the accolades he's received."
It's hard to discount the caliber of quarterback Stafford has formed himself into after nearly two decades of playing at a high level. With a near-unmatched experience, football IQ, and arm talent that's kept him at the top of the league, it's easy to see why guys like Caserio applaud what he's brought to the table since entering the league in 2009.
However, even while still one of the best at his position, it won't be a walk in the park facing this Texans defense, having both a standout pass rush and secondary that will make his day a bit harder for what looks to be a compelling season opener in Los Angeles on the horizon.
Kickoff between the Rams and Texans will take place in SoFi Stadium at 3:25 PM CT.
