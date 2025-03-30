Expert Projects Texans to Draft Potential Best OT in Class
Despite the Houston Texans doing a ton of work on the offensive line during this year's NFL offseason, this coming 2025 NFL Draft presents another chance for this front office to accomplish their goals of bolstering this unit upfront even further by adding another appealing, young talent into the mix for this coming season and onward.
At pick 25 in the first-round, it puts the Texans in a peculiar spot. While big names like Will Campbell and Armand Membou might be too far out of reach to select, the chance to take a swing on an intriguing draft faller remains, if the board ends up falling in their favor.
In the eyes of CBS Sports analyst Kyle Stackpole, he sees the Texans getting lucky once their pick rolls around at 25, effectively predicting them to select Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who he could see end up as the best lineman to come out of this year's class.
"It would be shocking if the Texans did take an offensive lineman here," Stackpole wrote. "And while Josh Simmons is coming off knee surgery, he could end up being the best tackle in the class."
Simmons does come with a bit of risk, as he did just return from a season-ending torn patellar tendon in 2024 that did take a hit to his overall draft stock.
However, if his medicals can check out and the Texans can take advantage of his stock falling into their favor, this could be a selection that pays massive dividends once next season rolls around. Simmons has the versatility to play either side of the line, plugging wherever necessary on Houston's unit, and can even add another Ohio State alum into the offensive fold.
Will the Texans be fortunate enough to land one of the more eye-catching tackles in this year's class? That remains to be seen until the first round ensues next month, but if they do, this offensive line may be in better hands for 2025 than many had initially expected.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Pull Off Major Free Agency Heist from Hated AFC South Rival
MORE: Experts Predicts Texans to Draft Versatile Year One Starter
MORE: ESPN Names Texans Top Fit for Riveting Draft Riser
MORE: Expert Urges Texans to Draft Two Enticing Prospects