Houston Texans Showing Major Interest in In-State NFL Draft Prospects
The Houston Texans had their top brass in attendance at Texas's Pro Day. Head coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio scouted the Longhorns on Tuesday afternoon.
There are two potential prospects that the Texans could be interested in drafting in the first round, with a few more on Days 2 and 3.
Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks and wide receiver Matthew Golden are considered Day 1 options for Houston. Banks, one of the best tackles in the draft, could serve as the long-term blindside protector for C.J. Stroud after trading away Laremy Tunsil earlier this offseason.
On the other hand, Golden would give Stroud another weapon after losing star receiver Stefon Diggs to the New England Patriots in free agency.
Golden ran the fastest 40-yard dash among offensive players, running a 4.28 at the Longhorns' Pro Day. His explosiveness would add another element to Houston's offense.
Running back Jaydon Blue, tight end Gunnar Helm, defensive linemen Barryn Sorrell and Alfred Collins, defensive back Andrew Mukuba, and cornerback Jahdae Barron are potential options for Houston on Days 2 and 3 of the draft.
Blue met with the Texans after running a 4.29 40-yard dash during his Pro Day. Blue would add speed to Houston's running back room as a Day 3 selection.
Caserio has been busy retooling the roster this offseason, and with his attendance at Texas's Pro Day, don't be surprised to see some Longhorns players join the Texans.
