Texans Pull Off Major Free Agency Heist from Hated AFC South Rival

The Houston Texans are adding another name to the defensive side of the ball.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) takes the field Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Houston Texans are bringing in some talent from a division rival to the defensive side of the ball.

According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Texans have agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with former Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed.

Speed comes into the fold for Houston after spending six years with the Colts, starting as a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's a 6-foot-4, 227-pound defender who's played in 92 games across his NFL career, starting in a total of 32.

During his last season with Indianapolis, Speed played and started in 15 games to collect a combined 142 tackles, 7 TFLs, five pass deflections, and one interception.

For the Texans, Speed adds another face to bolster their front seven on a short-term deal, and it comes at a cheap price as well. Speed was the league's 12th-leading tackler across the 2024 season, and now brings that impact to an already strong Houston defensive unit.

Speed will join a linebacker room consisting of Azeez Az-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, and Christian Harris, and potentially come in as a Week One starter, coming in as yet another interesting free addition made by Nick Caserio and Co. across this fascinating Houston offseason.

