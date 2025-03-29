Texans Pull Off Major Free Agency Heist from Hated AFC South Rival
The Houston Texans are bringing in some talent from a division rival to the defensive side of the ball.
According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Texans have agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with former Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed.
Speed comes into the fold for Houston after spending six years with the Colts, starting as a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's a 6-foot-4, 227-pound defender who's played in 92 games across his NFL career, starting in a total of 32.
During his last season with Indianapolis, Speed played and started in 15 games to collect a combined 142 tackles, 7 TFLs, five pass deflections, and one interception.
For the Texans, Speed adds another face to bolster their front seven on a short-term deal, and it comes at a cheap price as well. Speed was the league's 12th-leading tackler across the 2024 season, and now brings that impact to an already strong Houston defensive unit.
Speed will join a linebacker room consisting of Azeez Az-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, and Christian Harris, and potentially come in as a Week One starter, coming in as yet another interesting free addition made by Nick Caserio and Co. across this fascinating Houston offseason.
