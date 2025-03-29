Texans Pull Off Major Free Agency Heist from Hated AFC South Rival

Breaking: The #Texans are signing former #Colts LB E.J. Speed to a 1-year $5M deal, sources tell @NFLonFOX.



Speed spent six seasons in Indy and is coming off a career-best year with 142 tackles in 15 games, including 7 TFLs and 5 PBUs. pic.twitter.com/XVsSj9hUTj