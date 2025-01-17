Texans Disclose Massive Injury News on Star Players vs Chiefs
The Houston Texans had a couple of significant injury concerns heading into their Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it looks like everything is straight away.
The statuses of both running back Joe Mixon and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair were initially up in the air for Saturday, but Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 is reporting that both stars will play.
"Texans Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair are ‘good to go,’ for a AFC divisional round playoff road game Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, according to league sources," Wilson wrote.
Mixon has been dealing with an ankle injury while Al-Shaair has been nursing a knee issue. But apparently, neither injury is severe enough to keep either player off the field.
Mixon carried the ball 25 times for 106 yards and a touchdown during the Texans' Wild Card Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend. He racked up 1,016 yards and 11 scores while averaging 4.1 yards per carry during the regular season.
Meanwhile, Al-Shaair logged six tackles and a couple of quarterback hits against the Chargers. During the regular season, he totaled 70 tackles, a pair of sacks and two forced fumbles.
Houston won 10 games and captured its second straight AFC South division title this year and was widely regarded as an underdog heading into the postseason.
However, the Texans managed to thump the Chargers in the opening round and will now face a major challenge in battling the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Houston lost to Kansas City back on Dec. 21.