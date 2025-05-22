Houston Texans’ McNair Family Makes Statement After Jim Irsay Passing
On Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts announced that longtime owner Jim Irsay has passed away at the age of 65.
Irsay was the Colts' owner since the 1997 season, and was a significant part of some of the franchise's greatest moments across the past nearly 30 years, including multiple division titles, and of course, a Super Bowl victory in 2007 led by Tony Dungy and Peyton Manning over the Chicago Bears.
Following the announcement of Irsay's passing, the Houston Texans' ownership family, including Janice McNair, Cal McNair, and Hannah McNair, released a statement on behalf of the team.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Irsay. Our heartfelt are with the Irsay family and the Colts organization during this devastating time. For decades, Jim was a pillar in our NFL family and a fierce competitor while also being a great friend. He will be missed but his impact on the game will be felt in Indianapolis and across the league for many years to come."
Since the Texans were established in 2002, they and the Colts have been in the midst of some competitive division battles as AFC South rivals, and the late Irsay was there for the entirety of it as Indianapolis' legendary CEO and owner for nearly 30 seasons.
Colts COO Pete Ward released a statement alongside the announcement of Irsay's passing:
"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," Ward said. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts, in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family, were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve them."
Irsay is survived by daughters Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, his daughters' mother and ex-wife, Meg Coyle, as well as 10 grandchildren.
